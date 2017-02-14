Find out more →

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Tom Cotton blows off international scandal

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 12:12 PM

Lies at the highest levels of the new presidential administration. Acts that smack of treasonous collaboration with an enemy nation that has meddled in a U.S. election.

What does tough-talking U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton think about it. Here's a spit take from Rebecca Berg, a national reporter for Real Clear News:

click to enlarge tomcotton.jpg

Imagine for a moment if Hillary Clinton were president and her national security advisor stood accused of what Flynn has already admitted?

Cotton also said this:
click to enlarge tommy2.jpg
House Republicans have already declared they see no need for a Flynn investigation. A Senate committee on which minority Democrats will hold little sway MAY do something.

This is a scandal. Tom Cotton's oft-touted patriotic fervor should be viewed through his apparent lack of concern about an unhinged general with, at a minimum abysmal judgment, and a president of whom the same could be said.

UPDATE: Cotton meanwhile wants to turn attention to a story in that reliably fake news source, the New York Times, about Russian deployment of cruise missiles.

"There's little reason for the U.S. to continue abiding by a treaty whose only other party continues to violate it blatantly. Two battalions of cruise missiles don't just magically appear overnight. And if the last administration showed us anything, it's that ignoring these kinds of provocations simply means they will proliferate. I've said before we need to set firm boundaries for Russia's behavior-and enforce them to the hilt. I take this news as evidence that the U.S. should build up its nuclear forces in
Europe."
Maybe he should ask his buddy Mike Flynn what he knows.

