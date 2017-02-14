Tuesday's open line and the daily rant

Here's the Tuesday open line and the daily news and comment.

Most Shared Florence Price, groundbreaking composer Little Rock native Florence Price was the nation's first major African-American female composer. Lesser-known than her male counterpart, William Grant Still, Price is experiencing a renaissance.

University gun bill has church complication, UA faculty member writes Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to mandate that universities allow staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus will be before a Senate committee Wednesday and one opponent, John Pijanoski, chair of the Campus Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas, has written about another problem with the legislation (apart from near universal campus opposition.)

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.