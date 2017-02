Campus gun bill in Senate committee

click to enlarge CAN'T BE TOO CAREFUL: Capitol police are on hand for the campus carry bill debate in Senate committee.

The bill to allow university staff to bringalready passed in the House, is before a Senate committee today and sure to receive the wide objections it has received since the issue arose.wasn't satisfied with a 2015 compromise that allowed concealed carry for staff with approval from campus governing boards. He wants to force guns on campus, since not a single public institution in Arkansas, or their police agencies, want it.Drew Petrimoulx of KARK reports that the Dtried to work a compromise to allow the bill if amended to say gun carriers first had to obtain additional training. That was a no-go with the NRA, the driver of the more-guns-everywhere agenda. It wants anyone 21 or over to be able to pack heat on campus. It has not yet come out for concealed carry in the state Capitol galleries, however.We'll have more later on the committee outcome.A spectator describes Collins' testimony for his bill as reading from NRA talking points. Chief point: Guns on campus will deter mass shootings. There have been no such shootings in Arkansas. Students at the Oregon community college that was scene of mass shooting were allowed to bring guns on campus if they had concealed carry permits.