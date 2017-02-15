Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Judge announces intention to help tenants facing Little Rock evictions under fire code

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 3:34 PM

ALEXANDER APARTMENTS: At core of challenge to fire code in Little Rock.
  • ALEXANDER APARTMENTS: At core of challenge to fire code in Little Rock.

The legislature has no interest in improving the country's worst landlord tenant law (it has recently voted to preserve the country's only criminal eviction process) but renters seem likely to get a bit of help from Circuit Judge Alice Gray of Little Rock.

She said in court yesterday that she was prepared to find unconstitutional a portion of Little Rock's fire code because it allows tenants to be removed from their residences without due process. The city has said it will appeal. It argues that emergency conditions require removal of tenants for their safety. A KATV report on a court hearing yesterday provides more information

The case arises from a closure order for the Alexander apartments in 2015. Arkansas Community Organizations and a UALR Law School clinic have been working in behalf of tenants since then.

Neil Sealy, an organizer for ACO, commented to me today:

A ruling against the city's fire code and rental inspection policies is huge. Over the years we have often had to run interference between the city and tenants in a condemnation situation. My first encounter with the city's policy was around 1990 at apts owned by Dan Baker that later were developed into the Mahlon Martin Apartments. The city condemned the two complexes owned by Baker on Main Street. Residents were forced out and literally hanging out on Main Street asking for help. We encountered another crisis situation a few years later when a member was called at work and told she would have to move that day from a complex in southwest Little Rock. In 2005 we helped tenants at a trailer park in west Little Rock when their gas was cut off because the owner had not maintained the gas lines. Because of major media coverage and good organizing, we were able to stop the city from evicting tenants and eventually got the situation resolved in favor of the tenants.

So her ruling will go a long way in giving renters a few more rights. We would love to see a strong rental inspection program — there hasn't been one to date — but code enforcement should not make people homeless. Rental inspection should be used to prevent bad situations from occurring. 

As Sealy indicated, preserving a residence for tenants is important, but so are decently maintained residents. The case at issue includes an intervention by two tenants arguing for an implied warranty of habitability, something not provided by state law and not likely to be provided if legislative action so far is an indicator. That issue will be decided later in this case.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • University gun bill has church complication, UA faculty member writes

    Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to mandate that universities allow staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus will be before a Senate committee Wednesday and one opponent, John Pijanoski, chair of the Campus Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas, has written about another problem with the legislation (apart from near universal campus opposition.)

  • "Nasty Woman" at HSU: 32 artists celebrate Women's History Month

    A photograph of a woman doing a headstand so you can see her red underpants. A sculpture by Robyn Horn titled "Approaching Collapse." Those and other works that assistant professor of photography Margo Duvall says "celebrates the female voice in art" for Women's History Month go on exhibit March 1 in the gallery in the Russell Fine Arts Building.

Visit Arkansas

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation