The bathroom bill: How big a 'problem'?

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs
New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?
"My values and everything else put me in the situation where I feel like it's time to take a stand on it and make people understand what's going on here," Standridge said. "The situation of using a bathroom because you feel like a boy or a girl ... is not right."Gov. Asa Hutchinson has commented that he's aware of no problem that requires Arkansas legislation, particularly given the negative impact it is certain to have on Arkansas.
... "My view is, if you're born a male and your DNA is of male gender, then that's the bathroom you should use," Stubblefield said.
... Standridge said when asked about the backlash against those states, "I'm not doing this to make Arkansas lose anything. We're looking at this as just doing the right thing."
Showing 1-1 of 1
Surely these so-called representatives have more pressing and important things to be working on for…
Why not introduce a bill that would require gas stations in Arkansas to provide a…
Stubblefield needs to listen to the people of this state, not the people in his…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings