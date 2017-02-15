Find out more →

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tom Cotton announces his public meeting

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 11:16 AM

PUBLIC MEETING SET: By Sen. Tom Cotton.
  • PUBLIC MEETING SET: By Sen. Tom Cotton.
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, who endured national attention for closing his office to critical questioners, has now announced a public meeting with constituents.

As expected, it will be in Northwest Arkansas, the most heavily Republican part of Arkansas. But there's a strong resistance movement there that likely will attend. Ozark Indivisible drew attention to Cotton's attempt to seal himself and his staff off from public protests of his and Trump administration policies.

The details from his Twitter account:

I am holding a town hall next Wednesday (2/22) at 5:00 PM CT at the Jones Center in Springdale. Hope to see you there!

