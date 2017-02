Tom Cotton announces his public meeting

PUBLIC MEETING SET: By Sen. Tom Cotton.

I am holding a town hall next Wednesday (2/22) at 5:00 PM CT at the Jones Center in Springdale. Hope to see you there!

who endured national attention for closing his office to critical questioners, has now announced aAs expected, it will be in Northwest Arkansas, the most heavily Republican part of Arkansas. But there's a strong resistance movement there that likely will attend. drew attention to Cotton's attempt to seal himself and his staff off from public protests of his and Trump administration policies.The details from his Twitter account: