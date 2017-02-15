Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Trump's labor pick apparently in peril

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 12:56 PM

OPPOSITION: Rallies against Puzder and his fast food company have been frequent.
Republican opposition seems likely to squelch President Donald Trump's nomination of fast-food titan Carl Puzder to be Labor secretary, CNN reports.

He's anti-labor and also had housekeeper problems. I'm not sure, still, that he's the worst cabinet appointee. Betsy DeVos is a runaway winner of the unqualified title. But it's another potential setback for a man who doesn't like being a LOSER!

Speaking of Donald Trump, Andrew Puzder

