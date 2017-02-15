Trump's labor pick apparently in peril

click to enlarge Twitter

OPPOSITION: Rallies against Puzder and his fast food company have been frequent.

Republican opposition seems likely to squelchnomination of fast-food titanHe's anti-labor and also had housekeeper problems. I'm not sure, still, that he's the worst cabinet appointee. Betsy DeVos is a runaway winner of the unqualified title. But it's another potential setback for a man who doesn't like being a LOSER!