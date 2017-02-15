Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

U.S. Supreme Court appeal planned on birth certificate ruling

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 2:24 PM

AP reports that attorneys for same-sex couples will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling denying them the ability to get both spouses listed on a birth certificate without getting a court order.

This is a somewhat convoluted issue. But one part is simple: Heterosexual couples are automatically listed as parents on birth certificates — even when a pregnancy is known to result from donor egg or sperm — but that same presumption is not given to same-sex married couples at the time of birth. It's thus a right of marriage, not about biology, no matter what Justice Jo Hart wrote in a head-scratching opinion in December.

Other states have fixed some of this problem by rule and/or statute. (Complications arise from adding names to birth certificates after marriage or to unwed people.)

It is relatively easy to fix some of this. But Arkansas has refused to move forward since the same-sex marriage ruling and there's an absence of effort in this legislative session to do so. It's easy to conclude that inaction — and the fight generally against equal treatment for same-sex couples — reflects the the embedded bias against LGBT people in the Republican-majority legislature, the Republican attorney general's office and a majority of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Sad.

PS: Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office today bragged about being upheld by the state Supreme Court and repeated the assertion that if changes in law are needed, the legislature and not the judge should do it. If she was honest about the willingness to see law changes expressed by her advocated during oral arguments, she could have proposed legislation to accomplish the changes or encouraged a friendly legislator to do so. That has not happened to my knowledge.


Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • House shafts unemployed workers; on to the Senate

    The House voted 62-26 today to slash unemployment benefits — reducing both the amount and weeks of coverage, the latter by 20 percent to a region-leading 16 weeks, down from 20.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 15, 2017

  • The bathroom bill brings a very personal response

    Introduction of a discriminatory "bathroom bill" brings a letter from a transgender person hoping to provide support to some living in fear as he once did.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 15, 2017

  • Trump's labor pick withdraws

    Republican opposition has squelched President Donald Trump's nomination of fast-food titan Andrew Puzder to be Labor secretary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 15, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • University gun bill has church complication, UA faculty member writes

    Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to mandate that universities allow staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus will be before a Senate committee Wednesday and one opponent, John Pijanoski, chair of the Campus Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas, has written about another problem with the legislation (apart from near universal campus opposition.)

Visit Arkansas

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?

Most Viewed

  • The bathroom bill brings a very personal response

    Introduction of a discriminatory "bathroom bill" brings a letter from a transgender person hoping to provide support to some living in fear as he once did.

  • Tom Cotton announces his public meeting

    U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, who endured national attention for closing his office to critical questioners, has now announced a public meeting with constituents.

  • Campus gun bill endorsed by Senate committee

    The bill to allow university staff to bring concealed weapons on campus, already passed in the House, is before a Senate committee today and sure to receive the wide objections it has received since the issue arose.

  • Want to try to talk to U.S. Rep. French Hill? Here's a number.

    U.S. Rep. French Hill, the Little Rock Republican, has just announced on Twitter some details on reaching him on a telephone "town hall" tonight. I'd mention the event was in the works, but no specifics were available yesterday.

  • Trump's labor pick withdraws

    Republican opposition has squelched President Donald Trump's nomination of fast-food titan Andrew Puzder to be Labor secretary.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation