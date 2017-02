Want to try to talk to U.S. Rep. French Hill? Here's a number.

Soiree

ON THE HORN: U.S. Rep. French Hill.

Tonight at 7PM CT, I will be hosting a telephone town hall. If you would like to participate, dial 877-229-8493. The passcode is 114451.

the Little Rock Republican, has just announced on Twitter some details on reaching him on a telephone "town hall" tonight. I'd mentioned yesterday the event was in the works, but no specifics were available yesterday.He said shortly before 10 a.m. today:Dialing in guarantees only that you may listen, not that your question will be passed along.To date, Hill and staff have not responded to questions about whether he'll ever hold a public event to hear from all with questions about such pending issues as the Affordable Care Act, Russian involvement in the November presidential election and some other pressing matters.As yet, I've seen no other notices from Hill on the event except by Twitter.