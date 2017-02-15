Want to try to talk to U.S. Rep. French Hill? Here's a number.

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs
New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?
Tonight at 7PM CT, I will be hosting a telephone town hall. If you would like to participate, dial 877-229-8493. The passcode is 114451.Dialing in guarantees only that you may listen, not that your question will be passed along.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Rumor has it that everyone else living in Little Rock will have to move out…
Even if there had been a shooting on a college campus in Arkansas, that would…
I seen a man go into the women's head at the Stop-n-Go out west of…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings