Campus carry bill amended by Senate to require training, place other limits

Racing season opens at Oaklawn
This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.
(A) Legal limitations on the use of firearms;Collins successfully opposed amendments before the Senate committee approved the bill yesterday, but there's apparently sufficient resistance in the full Senate for Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who'd argued for a training requirement, to get another run at it. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he favored the situation as it now exists, guns allowed only by vote of campus governing boards, which none has done.
(B) Fundamental use of firearms, including firearm safety
drills, tactics, and required qualification on an approved course of fire;
(C) Active shooter training;
(D) Active shooter simulation scenarios;
(E) Trauma care;
(F) Defensive tactics;
(G) Weapon retention; and
(H) Handgun safety and maintenance.
(2) A training program administered under this subsection shall
consist of at least sixteen (16) hours.
(3) A training program under this subsection shall have
comparable standards to an active shooter or related training program administered by the commission.
Showing 1-3 of 3
Agreed. Don't see the carve-out for stadiums (a blatant attempt to appease big-money sports interests)…
J.D. is a good man and he will be missed.
I wish they'd stick an amendment on this insanity that 1) denied the use of…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings