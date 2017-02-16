Can the legislature override university control in the campus carry bill?

Racing season opens at Oaklawn
This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.
The board or commission of any institution, governed by this amendment, shall not be abolished nor shall the powers vested in any such board or commission be transferred, unless the institution is abolished or consolidated with some other State institution.As it stands, the legislation would rip from university boards the power to decide whether employees can carry weapons on campus.
Showing 1-1 of 1
"23-year CIA veteran, Glenn Carle, who served as deputy officer on the National Intelligence Council…
I'm so excited because Melania, turns out, is miserable. VERY private (with good reason), she…
Hope? Perhaps. At least the intelligence community isn't ignoring Trump's (ahd his cohorts') ties to…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings