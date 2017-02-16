Find out more →

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Coming soon to a women's bathroom in Arkansas

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 7:53 AM

LOREN CAMERON: Transsexual activist, born a woman, with an Arkansas past.
  LOREN CAMERON: Transsexual activist, born a woman, with an Arkansas past.
If the Arkansas legislature passes a proposal to require that people use public restrooms that match their birth gender (in the supposed name of keeping men out of the ladies' rooms), some shocks might be in store, as I've mentioned before.

Getting some circulation on social media this week is an Internet page with photographs of  10 men (handsome and buff) who were born as women. Should they venture into Arkansas, such a law would require each of them to relieve themselves in the ladies room if they used public facilities. Imagine the 10 lining up for the facilities at a Razorback game at War Memorial Stadium.

Those featured include Loren Cameron,  shown above. He's a photographer, author and transsexual activist. As it happens, an Internet biography says he (then a she) spent much of his youth in rural Arkansas. He writes here about his life.


