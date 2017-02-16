Jerry Jones reported with concerns about a Texas bathroom bill

Racing season opens at Oaklawn
This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.
Associations holding conventions in Texas are already “expressing concern” over the legislation, tourism officials say. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reached out to [Lt. Gov. Dan} Patrick regarding the legislation, Patrick’s staff confirmed. And the Texas Association of Business, which represents hundreds of businesses and regularly sides with conservatives, is also opposed to the legislation, in part over concerns about it affecting the state's ability to obtain business investments and recruit top talent to the state.What's good for pro football is good for America. Please note, Sens. Standridge and Stubblefield, who've introduced an Arkansas bathroom bill.
Showing 1-1 of 1
fine, but how about an economic impact study on the effects of the differences in…
okay, folks, i am not a pediatric endocrinologist, but would like to relate to you…
Aqua Blue, I certainly agree! And can I add, it happens the other way as…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings