The Apprentice President: Wildest reality TV yet

click to enlarge REALITY TV: This is how Talking Points Memo played it.

On uranium. “You know what uranium is, right? It's this thing called nuclear weapons. And other things. Like lots of things are done with uranium. Including some bad things."

had a news conference today and it was a corker "Historically unhinged," is how Talking Point Memo put it.Comparisons to Capt. Queeg in the Caine Mutiny were abundant.A Republican senator was quoted, not for attribution, as saying Trump should have such conversations with a therapist, not on live national TV.The news seems to be, in his view, that Trump won the election, people love him, his White House is a finely tuned machine, not chaotic, and Mike Flynn did no wrong. The problem is the lying newspaper reporters and their fake news and criminal leaking. Oh, and real important: Don't forget Hillary got some advance knowledge of a CNN forum question.Great stuff. Here's a list from Vox of nine things it's hard to believe the president of the United States actually said on national television. My favorite: His science lecture.The exhibition prompts me to share a viral video I watched a while back. We know Trump rarely reads. He's said as much. But the video makes the case that Trump CAN'T read, at least not to any functional degree. Interesting case made.In that vein: Earlier today Mother Jones reporte d that intelligence analysts had been told to keep briefings to Trump short and devoid of nuance.Not funny given the stakes, I know. But hellacious TV. And Trump claims the polls are running in his favor. After a fashion, he may be right. Pew, which does respected polling, put his overall favorable rating at only 39 percent. But it reported that his favorable rating was solidly positive among white voters without a college education, a sector that helped him to electoral college victory. Who cares about the fake news purveyors?UPDATED: Here's an annotated transcript of the performance from the Washington Post. As one Little Rocker observed, thescript writers are scrambling to rewrite.