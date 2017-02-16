The wonderful world of transportation, Dutch-style

There are places in the world where the only transportation concern is not giving priority (and tax dollars) to automobiles for maximum speed through urban areas.Just for fun: Take a look at this video about how the Dutch have designed road junctions to make them safer for bicyclists, pedestrians and even motor vehicles. They work. They are environmentally sound.In a century or so, this thinking might reach the Arkansas Freeway Department.Consider this another installment of Sancho Panza's tilting against the