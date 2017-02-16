Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, February 16, 2017

The wonderful world of transportation, Dutch-style

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 7:36 AM


There are places in the world where the only transportation concern is not giving priority (and tax dollars) to automobiles for maximum speed through urban areas.

Just for fun: Take a look at this video about how the Dutch have designed road junctions to make them safer for bicyclists, pedestrians and even motor vehicles. They work. They are environmentally sound.

In a century or so, this thinking might reach the Arkansas Freeway Department.

Consider this another installment of Sancho Panza's tilting against the 30 Crossing Concrete Gulch.

