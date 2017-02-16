Find out more →

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Trumpian politics at the Capitol; gun bill revenge from Charlie Collins

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 7:26 PM

Rep. Greg Leding reports on Twitter that Rep. Charlie Collins just had the House vote down a higher education appropriation in retaliation for Senate amendment added to his campus carry bill.

Needing 75 votes, the Higher Education appropriation bill got 55.

So is this how it's going to go? My way or highway?

