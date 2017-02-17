Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017

Attorneys urge appeals court to rescind punishment in class action case

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge APPEALING: John Goodson is key player in appeal of disciplinary action arising from class action lawsuit. - ARKANSAS BUSINESS
  • Arkansas Business
  • APPEALING: John Goodson is key player in appeal of disciplinary action arising from class action lawsuit.

Interested in the case of the class action plaintiffs' lawyers hammered with disciplined by federal Judge P.K. Holmes of Fort Smith for not informing him that they had a pre-cooked settlement of a long-standing insurance claims case in his court when they dropped the federal case and settled in state court?

This is the case that features John Goodson, UA trustee, husband of Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson and big-time political player/bankroller.

Mark Friedman reports here for Arkansas Business on the back and forth last week in arguments before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on the attorneys' plea to have their admonishment — damaging professionally — reversed. Sounds like they might have some sympathy for various arguments on the three-judge panel.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Senate affirms foe of EPA to head EPA

    The U.S. Senate today approved the nomination of Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general and dedicated foe of the Environmental Protection Agency, to head the EPA.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 17, 2017

  • Proposal for additional marijuana "privilege" tax

    Rep. Doug House, who's handling medical marijuana legislation, introduced a bill for an additional tax on marijuana sales today.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 17, 2017

  • Gov. Hutchinson: 'Concerns' on using National Guard for immigration enforcement

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues to chart an independent and moderate course from the extremism of the Trump administration and its advocates, this time on the report that there's been at least some discussion of using the National Guard in Arkansas and 10 other states to round up undocumented immigrants.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 17, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Farewell to a school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis

    A tribute to a great school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis, who died yesterday. Far too soon.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 17, 2015

  • Kenneth Starr: A comment from Betsey Wright

    Betsey Wright, former President Bill Clinton's chief of staff when he was Arkansas governor, responds bitterly to a New York Times article today quoting Whitewater Prosecutor Kenneth Starr's warm words about Clinton. She can't forget the lives Starr ruined in Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 24, 2016

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

Most Shared

  • Director to resign from state court administrative office

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp announced today the resignation of J.D. Gingerich, long-time director of the administrative office of the courts.

  • "Nasty Woman" at HSU: 32 artists celebrate Women's History Month

    A photograph of a woman doing a headstand so you can see her red underpants. A sculpture by Robyn Horn titled "Approaching Collapse." Those and other works that assistant professor of photography Margo Duvall says "celebrates the female voice in art" for Women's History Month go on exhibit March 1 in the gallery in the Russell Fine Arts Building.

  • Home again

    The plan, formulated months ago, was this: Ellen and I were going to go to Washington for inauguration festivities, then fly out the morning after the balls for Panama City and a long planned cruise to begin with a Panama Canal passage.

  • Who needs courts?

    Not since the John Birch Society's "Impeach Earl Warren" billboards littered Southern roadsides after the Supreme Court's school-integration decision in 1954 has the American judicial system been under such siege, but who would have thought the trifling Arkansas legislature would lead the charge?

  • Bungling

    If the late, great Donald Westlake had written spy thrillers instead of crime capers, they'd read a lot like the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

Visit Arkansas

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation