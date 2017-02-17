Gov. Hutchinson: 'Concerns' on using National Guard for immigration enforcement

click to enlarge File photo

'CONCERNS": Asa Hutchinson

“While we haven’t had any contact from the Administration in regard to this issue, I would have concerns about the utilization of National Guard resources for immigration enforcement with the current deployment responsibilities our guardsmen have overseas. During my time at Homeland Security, we utilized National Guard partnerships for specific responsibilities along the border, so the concept is fine, but it’s a matter of resources. In Arkansas, I believe it would be too much of a strain on our National Guard personnel.”

