Friday, February 17, 2017

Gov. Hutchinson: 'Concerns' on using National Guard for immigration enforcement

Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues to chart an independent and moderate course from the extremism of the Trump administration and its advocates, this time on the report that there's been at least some discussion of using the National Guard in Arkansas and 10 other states to round up undocumented immigrants.

His statement:

“While we haven’t had any contact from the Administration in regard to this issue, I would have concerns about the utilization of National Guard resources for immigration enforcement with the current deployment responsibilities our guardsmen have overseas. During my time at Homeland Security, we utilized National Guard partnerships for specific responsibilities along the border, so the concept is fine, but it’s a matter of resources. In Arkansas, I believe it would be too much of a strain on our National Guard personnel.”

