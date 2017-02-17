Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, February 17, 2017

In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-sex parent names on birth certificate

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 10:43 AM

WHAT BIOLOGY? A federal judge in South Carolina has written directly contrary to Justice Jo Hart's bizarre finding that the issue of names on birth certificates was a matter of biology, not a matter of marital status.
  • WHAT BIOLOGY? A federal judge in South Carolina has written directly contrary to Justice Jo Hart's bizarre finding that the issue of names on birth certificates was a matter of biology, not a matter of marital status.
From Slate, news of a federal court ruling in South Carolina that runs contrary to the "wisdom" of the Arkansas Supreme Court:
In 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruled that states must provide marriage rights to same-sex couples “on the same terms and conditions as opposite-sex couples.” So it may be rather surprising that in 2017, some conservative states continue to insist that they can deny gay couples the rights and benefits granted to heterosexual couples—simply because same-sex spouses are of the same sex. One particular flashpoint is birth certificates, and the latest battle occurred in South Carolina, where the government claimed it need not list same-sex parents on their child’s birth certificate. Fortunately, on Wednesday, a federal judge shot down this bizarre assertion, ordering the state to list same-sex couples on birth certificates. But this battle is far from over, and its final resolution will likely have to come from the Supreme Court itself.

I highlight "bizarre assertion" because this is precisely the assertion being made by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and upheld in an even more bizarre majority opinion written by Justice Jo Hart that claimed same-sex couples were being denied due process properly because the the aim of statute "is to truthfully record the nexus of the biological mother and the biological father to the child."

This is utter bullshit and a lasting shame to the Arkansas Supreme Court majority that endorsed it. Parenthood is automatically presumed for all married heterosexual couples, no matter how a child was conceived. But Jo Hart, who I believe is acting out of long-held bias against gay people for religious reasons, thinks married same-sex couples should be denied that presumption.

The South Carolina judge was right. Jo Hart and her fellow enabling justices were wrong. Some day, justice should prevail. Which is a good time to remember the departed Justice Paul Danielson, for another of the sound bits of jurisprudence we'll miss in this case:

In a dissent, Justice Paul Danielson argued that listing a parent's name on a birth certificate is "a benefit associated with marriage" and noted that "the United States Supreme Court held in Obergefell that states are not free to deny same-sex couples 'the constellation of benefits that the States have linked to marriage.' Importantly, the Court listed 'birth and death certificates' specifically as one of those benefits attached to marital status."

Plaintiffs in the Arkansas case are attempting a U.S. Supreme Court appeal.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Proposal for additional marijuana "privilege" tax

    Rep. Doug House, who's handling medical marijuana legislation, introduced a bill for an additional tax on marijuana sales today.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 17, 2017

  • Gov. Hutchinson: 'Concerns' on using National Guard for immigration enforcement

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues to chart an independent and moderate course from the extremism of the Trump administration and its advocates, this time on the report that there's been at least some discussion of using the National Guard in Arkansas and 10 other states to round up undocumented immigrants.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 17, 2017

  • War Memorial Stadium takeover approved by House

    By a vote of 87-1 with two voting present, the state House today approved the bill ending an independent War Memorial Stadium Commission and putting the stadium under control of the state Parks and Tourism Department.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 17, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Director to resign from state court administrative office

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp announced today the resignation of J.D. Gingerich, long-time director of the administrative office of the courts.

  • "Nasty Woman" at HSU: 32 artists celebrate Women's History Month

    A photograph of a woman doing a headstand so you can see her red underpants. A sculpture by Robyn Horn titled "Approaching Collapse." Those and other works that assistant professor of photography Margo Duvall says "celebrates the female voice in art" for Women's History Month go on exhibit March 1 in the gallery in the Russell Fine Arts Building.

  • Home again

    The plan, formulated months ago, was this: Ellen and I were going to go to Washington for inauguration festivities, then fly out the morning after the balls for Panama City and a long planned cruise to begin with a Panama Canal passage.

  • Who needs courts?

    Not since the John Birch Society's "Impeach Earl Warren" billboards littered Southern roadsides after the Supreme Court's school-integration decision in 1954 has the American judicial system been under such siege, but who would have thought the trifling Arkansas legislature would lead the charge?

  • Bungling

    If the late, great Donald Westlake had written spy thrillers instead of crime capers, they'd read a lot like the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

Visit Arkansas

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation