Protests targeted by new legislation

Racing season opens at Oaklawn
This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.
"Riot" means violent conduct by three (3) or more persons acting in concert that creates a substantial risk of:Committing a riot is a Class A misdemeanor. If a weapon is carried, it can be considered aggravated riot and a felony. Inciting a riot means encouraging others to riot (i.e., block traffic.)
(A) Causing public alarm;
(B) Disrupting the performance of a governmental function;
(C) Damaging or injuring property or a person; or
(D) Impeding travel or public right-of-access to a road, highway, or thoroughfare designed for transit.
Disorderly conduct.The Supreme Court has ruled it is not constitutional to criminalize burning of the U.S. flags so Hammer's bill seems to stray a little far in limiting free expression. I'd hope the NRA would have something to say, too, about presuming a higher level of criminal guilt on account of simple gun possession.
A person commits the offense of disorderly conduct if, with the purpose to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm or recklessly creating a risk of public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm, he or she:
(1) Engages in fighting or in violent, threatening, or tumultuous behavior;
(2) Makes unreasonable or excessive noise;
(3) In a public place, uses abusive or obscene language, or makes an obscene gesture, in a manner likely to provoke a violent or disorderly response;
(4) Disrupts or disturbs any lawful assembly or meeting of persons;
(5) Obstructs vehicular or pedestrian traffic;
(6) Congregates with two (2) or more other persons in a public place and refuses to comply with a lawful order to disperse of a law enforcement officer or other person engaged in enforcing or executing the law;
(7) Creates a hazardous or physically offensive condition;
(8) In a public place, mars, defiles, desecrates, or otherwise damages a patriotic or religious symbol that is an object of respect by the public or a substantial segment of the public; or
(9) In a public place, exposes his or her private parts.
Showing 1-3 of 3
"a judge ordered her deportation before Trump took office - but CNN gives him the…
I grew up among Puerto Ricans in New Yawk City. Served in the military and…
Trumps reversal of denial of guard mobilization was false and that it was a document…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings