Saturday, February 18, 2017

The open line and questions about the Tom Cotton town hall

Posted By on Sat, Feb 18, 2017 at 4:51 PM

Here's the Saturday open line and also an update on the town hall that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton had scheduled at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jones Center in Springdale.

Ozark Indivisible, which has been pushing Cotton to meet with his constituents on health care and other issues, says it has been informed by the Jones Center that the event is no longer scheduled for that venue. It still appears as the site on Cotton's webpages.

One of the organizers, Billy Fleming, said the group has been unable to find out what's up. Interest in the town hall has been high. Perhaps Cotton has sought a bigger venue, but, if so, he hasn't told any of the Ozark group yet. One other senator under heavy fire in another state announced a venue 30 minutes before the event, which made it hard to attend.

I've sent a note of inquiry to Cotton's press spokesperson. I wrote as a taxpaying, registered voter of Arkansas. But his office has throughout his tenure refused to take questions from me or the Arkansas Times, constituent or not. If there's a change in custom, I'll let you know the answer.

I won't jump to conclusions. Congressmen in South Carolina faced the music and met a large inquisitive crowd at a town hall. They moved it outside when the room proved too small.  I've heard it was a positive discussion of issues that was so encouraging  the congressmen reportedly said they'd have others. That's how it ought to work.

Cotton has never demonstrated such an openness, preferring friendly reporters and ideological soulmates when he opens himself to questions. For a time, he even blocked his office to any visitors. But maybe he'll get UA to open a big hall.

Tom Cotton Town Hall, Ozark Indivisible

  Director to resign from state court administrative office

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp announced today the resignation of J.D. Gingerich, long-time director of the administrative office of the courts.

  "Nasty Woman" at HSU: 32 artists celebrate Women's History Month

    A photograph of a woman doing a headstand so you can see her red underpants. A sculpture by Robyn Horn titled "Approaching Collapse." Those and other works that assistant professor of photography Margo Duvall says "celebrates the female voice in art" for Women's History Month go on exhibit March 1 in the gallery in the Russell Fine Arts Building.

  Home again

    The plan, formulated months ago, was this: Ellen and I were going to go to Washington for inauguration festivities, then fly out the morning after the balls for Panama City and a long planned cruise to begin with a Panama Canal passage.

  Who needs courts?

    Not since the John Birch Society's "Impeach Earl Warren" billboards littered Southern roadsides after the Supreme Court's school-integration decision in 1954 has the American judicial system been under such siege, but who would have thought the trifling Arkansas legislature would lead the charge?

  Bungling

    If the late, great Donald Westlake had written spy thrillers instead of crime capers, they'd read a lot like the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

