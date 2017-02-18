Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump administration budget cut document targets public broadcasting, arts and more

Posted By on Sat, Feb 18, 2017 at 7:50 AM

click to enlarge ON THE BUDGET CUT LIST: The organization that supports public television and radio.
  • ON THE BUDGET CUT LIST: The organization that supports public television and radio.
Speaking of needed resistance:

The New York Times reports that the White House budget office is at work on cuts in domestic spending and a draft targets nine relatively small but popular programs with many beneficiaries and fans in Arkansas.

They include old conservative bugaboos such as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Legal Services Corporation, AmeriCorps and the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities. All these provide significant financial benefits in Arkansas, payments that translate to human benefits.

It's not a final document. It could change. Larger departments will undoubtedly be on the list eventually too.

Debate will follow.

Backers of the National Endowment for the Arts are likely to put up a particularly vigorous fight.

“The public wants to see agencies like the N.E.A. continue,” said Robert L. Lynch, head of Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization. “There is always a debate, but there has been agreement among Republicans and Democrats that funding for the arts is a good thing, and it has been kept in place.”

Other agencies on the budget office’s list of cuts include the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and the Corporation for National and Community Service, which finances programs run by AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps. The memo also proposed reducing funding for the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation, a nonprofit organization focused on urban development.
Given Trump's support among older Americans, somebody perhaps should get the word out that funding for those Lawrence Welk re-runs could be imperiled.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Red states join the Trump resistance; a taste for Tom Cotton next week

    The Atlantic reports — and we know this in Arkansas already — that Trump resistance exists and seems to be gaining momentum in red states. It's not only those dreaded "coastal elites" with concerns about the direction of the country.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 18, 2017

  • Build smart cars, not wider highways

    Here's a thought: Putting more "smart cars" on the road would mean decreasing the demand to build wider freeways.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 18, 2017

  • Protests targeted by new legislation

    A new legislative proposal would enhance penalties for protesters who block roadways and otherwise cause offense, including by obscene gestures or defacing objects of "respect."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 17, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Matt Campbell files ethics complaint against Dennis Milligan

    Little Rock attorney and blogger Matt Campbell, whose knack for deep research brought down Mark Darr, Mike Maggio and Dexter Suggs, now has his sights trained on another worthy target. Today, he filed a 113-page ethics complaint against state Treasurer Dennis Milligan that includes 14 separate allegations.
    • by Benjamin Hardy and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 20, 2015

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: A Literary Edition

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week.
    • by Max Brantley, Bryan Moats, Brian Chilson, Michael Roberts and Benjamin Hardy
    • Jul 1, 2016

  • Rutledge refuses open records of fired trooper who now leads ABC enforcement

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge yesterday refused to allow release of records that explain the 2000 firing of Boyce Hamlet as a state trooper.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 1, 2015

Most Shared

  • Director to resign from state court administrative office

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp announced today the resignation of J.D. Gingerich, long-time director of the administrative office of the courts.

  • "Nasty Woman" at HSU: 32 artists celebrate Women's History Month

    A photograph of a woman doing a headstand so you can see her red underpants. A sculpture by Robyn Horn titled "Approaching Collapse." Those and other works that assistant professor of photography Margo Duvall says "celebrates the female voice in art" for Women's History Month go on exhibit March 1 in the gallery in the Russell Fine Arts Building.

  • Home again

    The plan, formulated months ago, was this: Ellen and I were going to go to Washington for inauguration festivities, then fly out the morning after the balls for Panama City and a long planned cruise to begin with a Panama Canal passage.

  • Who needs courts?

    Not since the John Birch Society's "Impeach Earl Warren" billboards littered Southern roadsides after the Supreme Court's school-integration decision in 1954 has the American judicial system been under such siege, but who would have thought the trifling Arkansas legislature would lead the charge?

  • Bungling

    If the late, great Donald Westlake had written spy thrillers instead of crime capers, they'd read a lot like the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

Visit Arkansas

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation