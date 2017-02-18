Trump administration budget cut document targets public broadcasting, arts and more

Racing season opens at Oaklawn
This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.
Backers of the National Endowment for the Arts are likely to put up a particularly vigorous fight.Given Trump's support among older Americans, somebody perhaps should get the word out that funding for those Lawrence Welk re-runs could be imperiled.
“The public wants to see agencies like the N.E.A. continue,” said Robert L. Lynch, head of Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization. “There is always a debate, but there has been agreement among Republicans and Democrats that funding for the arts is a good thing, and it has been kept in place.”
Other agencies on the budget office’s list of cuts include the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and the Corporation for National and Community Service, which finances programs run by AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps. The memo also proposed reducing funding for the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation, a nonprofit organization focused on urban development.
Nothing more than regressive thugs with no sense of ethics/morales running our country. Thanks for…
what about this idea? we humans could use the unisex bathrooms. legislators, rightwingnuts, and others…
I suspect the Brits had similar laws in place in 1776. THAT worked out well…
