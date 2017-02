Trump administration budget cut document targets public broadcasting, arts and more

click to enlarge ON THE BUDGET CUT LIST: The organization that supports public television and radio.

Backers of the National Endowment for the Arts are likely to put up a particularly vigorous fight.



“The public wants to see agencies like the N.E.A. continue,” said Robert L. Lynch, head of Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization. “There is always a debate, but there has been agreement among Republicans and Democrats that funding for the arts is a good thing, and it has been kept in place.”



Other agencies on the budget office’s list of cuts include the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and the Corporation for National and Community Service, which finances programs run by AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps. The memo also proposed reducing funding for the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation, a nonprofit organization focused on urban development.

Speaking of needed resistance: The New York Times reports that theis at work onand a draft targets nine relatively small but popular programs with many beneficiaries and fans in Arkansas.They include old conservative bugaboos such as the, theand theAll these provide significant financial benefits in Arkansas, payments that translate to human benefits.It's not a final document. It could change. Larger departments will undoubtedly be on the list eventually too.Debate will follow.Given Trump's support among older Americans, somebody perhaps should get the word out that funding for those Lawrence Welk re-runs could be imperiled.