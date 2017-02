UA's Walton School eyes downtown location for executive ed program

Bringing a business program to Little Rock.

The Walton College of Business is working to expand its executive education by opening an office in downtown Little Rock that would offer non-degree programs to the health, banking and finance and retail industries in Central Arkansas, the school confirmed today., associate dean for executive education and outreach, has been meeting with major employers and potential partners assessing need and how the school may "bring the right resources to Central Arkansas." The school would offer non-credit, certificate-targeted programs in such subjects as leadership, finance, accounting and technical skills.Williams said the college is working with Stephens interests to lease space at 117 Main St., the former Orbea headquarters, but that "nothing is finalized."Williams said the college began the initiative about a year ago aftervisited Central Arkansas business leaders and saw what he thought was a good market for executive education. He said the outreach fits in with UA Chancellorgoals to "reach out to the entire state of Arkansas" as the state's "flagship university."The Walton school is open to partnering with faculty at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, The Clinton School of Public Service and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Williams said. Initially, the office would be used for business development.