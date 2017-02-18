Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Saturday, February 18, 2017

UA's Walton School eyes downtown location for executive ed program

Posted By on Sat, Feb 18, 2017 at 7:06 AM

Bringing a business program to Little Rock.
  • Bringing a business program to Little Rock.
The Walton College of Business is working to expand its executive education by opening an office in downtown Little Rock that would offer non-degree programs to the health, banking and finance and retail industries in Central Arkansas, the school confirmed today.

Brent Williams, associate dean for executive education and outreach, has been meeting with major employers and potential partners assessing need and how the school may "bring the right resources to Central Arkansas." The school would offer non-credit, certificate-targeted programs in such subjects as leadership, finance, accounting and technical skills.

Williams said the college is working with Stephens interests to lease space at 117 Main St., the former Orbea headquarters, but that "nothing is finalized."

Williams said the college began the initiative about a year ago after Dean Matt Waller visited Central Arkansas business leaders and saw what he thought was a good market for executive education. He said the outreach fits in with UA Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz's goals to "reach out to the entire state of Arkansas" as the state's "flagship university."

The Walton school is open to partnering with faculty at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, The Clinton School of Public Service and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Williams said. Initially, the office would be used for business development.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Crystal Bridges acquires Alice Neel portrait

    American portrait painter Alice Neel's painting of civil rights activist Hugh Hurd is now a part of the collection at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 16, 2017

  • Nestle Toll House Cafe open in McCain Mall

    If you believe that warm Toll House cookies might be the world’s best invention, you might want to drop by the new Nestlé Toll House Cafe in the McCain Mall.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 16, 2017

  • Spokes in first gear for coffee shop renovation

    The wheels were to begin turning today, Feb. 16, on the renovation of the upper end of Spokes bicycle shop at Kavanaugh Boulevard and Markham Street for a kitchen, coffee shop and bakery.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Director to resign from state court administrative office

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp announced today the resignation of J.D. Gingerich, long-time director of the administrative office of the courts.

  • "Nasty Woman" at HSU: 32 artists celebrate Women's History Month

    A photograph of a woman doing a headstand so you can see her red underpants. A sculpture by Robyn Horn titled "Approaching Collapse." Those and other works that assistant professor of photography Margo Duvall says "celebrates the female voice in art" for Women's History Month go on exhibit March 1 in the gallery in the Russell Fine Arts Building.

  • Home again

    The plan, formulated months ago, was this: Ellen and I were going to go to Washington for inauguration festivities, then fly out the morning after the balls for Panama City and a long planned cruise to begin with a Panama Canal passage.

  • Who needs courts?

    Not since the John Birch Society's "Impeach Earl Warren" billboards littered Southern roadsides after the Supreme Court's school-integration decision in 1954 has the American judicial system been under such siege, but who would have thought the trifling Arkansas legislature would lead the charge?

  • Bungling

    If the late, great Donald Westlake had written spy thrillers instead of crime capers, they'd read a lot like the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

Visit Arkansas

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation