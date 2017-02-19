Find out more →

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Gunfire reported at downtown hotel

Posted By on Sun, Feb 19, 2017 at 8:41 AM

Guests at the Marriott Hotel downtown reported hearing multiple gunshots about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, but, at last report on KTHV, police had found no evidence that anyone was hurt.

One guest reported hearing three gunshots. Police checked the 17th floor after the report. KATV said police found some spent shells.

