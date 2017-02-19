More objections to the bathroom bill from Buffalo River businessman

click to enlarge Arkansas Business

MIKE MILLS: Buffalo Outdoor Center operator objects to proposed bathroom bill.

Senator Standridge,



I am Mike Mills founder of Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca, AR in your district. We employ 40 people, have an annual payroll of $1,015,717 and BOC is just one of the hundreds of tourism businesses in your district. I am not sure which of your constituents you are representing with the introduction of the “Bathroom Bill.” I doubt that it is farmers — they don’t have public bathrooms.I don’t think it is industries like Applied Industrial Technologies, KBN Industrial Services, Rockline Industries, Motion, Dow Chemical, Star, or Industrial Power that are promoting this legislation. Arkansas Tech I am sure does not want it as it affects all major sports venues. Many retail businesses don’t have public restrooms.



The brunt of the effect will be on the tourism industry, the number one job provider and tax producer in Newton County. I grew up with a saying that "if it aint broke don’t fix it." Sir, with all due respect the bathrooms of Arkansas don’t need fixing! This will affect every family-owned tourism business in your district, which is considerable. It will also include every restaurant and motel in Russellville! It won’t matter what language is in the bill. It will be the fact that there is one. Just ask anyone in North Carolina.



Please withdraw this unnecessary, unwanted and harmful bill ASAP. The economic vibrance of your district may be headed down the toilet if you don’t!!!!!



Mike Mills

