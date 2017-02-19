Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Open line, plus violence around the state and the search for the Tom Cotton town hall

Posted By on Sun, Feb 19, 2017 at 3:42 PM

Here's your Sunday open line, with some bits of news to mention:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-19_at_3.41.03_pm.png
* TOM COTTON TOWN HALL: Media friendly enough with Tom Cotton to get return calls from his staff say he is reportedly seeking a different venue for a town hall meeting that had been scheduled at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jones Center in Springdale. As yet, I've gotten no response from my query to the Cotton office and have seen no other new arrangements. There's been wide interest in attending the event, but that could be hampered by late notice of a new location. Meanwhile, Ozark Indivisible has invited Sen. John Boozman to join them at a Bentonville church for lunch next Friday so he can have some personal discussions on issues of the day. Note they've invited him. He hasn't yet responded.

UPDATE: Ozark Indivisible announces that the meeting has been moved to a facility in Bentonville High School. Much better for a large crowd. Also deep into blood-red NWA and farther removed from the more moderate voters of the rest of Arkansas. Little Rock wants to meet you, Sen. Cotton.

* OFFICER-INVOLVEDSHOOTING: The State Police have joined an investigation of an officer's fatal shooting of a man who reportedly fired on officers about 5:30 a.m. this morning in the Bull Shoals Community.

Kyle Riggs, 33, was killed after he reported shot at officers responding to call of a break-in and assault at the residence. A Marion County deputy and a Bull Shoals police were officer were fired on when they arrived and they returned fire, the State Police said in a news release. No officer was hurt.

* BODIES FOUND NEAR SILOAM SPRINGS: A hunter's discovery in woods near Siloam Springs has now led to discovery of two bodies by the Benton County sheriff's office. Circumstances unclear.


Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of Tom Cotton Town Hall

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Gunfire reported at downtown hotel

    Guests at the Marriott Hotel downtown reported hearing multiple gunshots about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, but, at last report on KTHV, police had found no evidence that anyone was hurt.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 19, 2017

  • Trump ventures into fake news as he decries it

    President Donald Trump continued his attack on the media at a rally in Florida Saturday, but his own reporting of facts continued to be fractured, with reference to a non-existent incident in Sweden.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 19, 2017

  • More objections to the bathroom bill from Buffalo River businessman

    A tourism operator in the district of a senator who's sponsored a "bathroom bill" to discourage transgender use of public facilities has joined those objecting to the legislation as damaging to business.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 19, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

  • UPDATE: Judge rethinking punishment for attorneys in insurance settlement case

    Judge P.K. Holmes is rethinking whether lawyers deserve punishment in a class action lawsuit against an insurance company abruptly pulled from his court after pending more than a year and then quickly settled in a state court.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 24, 2016

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

Most Shared

  • "Nasty Woman" at HSU: 32 artists celebrate Women's History Month

    A photograph of a woman doing a headstand so you can see her red underpants. A sculpture by Robyn Horn titled "Approaching Collapse." Those and other works that assistant professor of photography Margo Duvall says "celebrates the female voice in art" for Women's History Month go on exhibit March 1 in the gallery in the Russell Fine Arts Building.

  • Home again

    The plan, formulated months ago, was this: Ellen and I were going to go to Washington for inauguration festivities, then fly out the morning after the balls for Panama City and a long planned cruise to begin with a Panama Canal passage.

  • Who needs courts?

    Not since the John Birch Society's "Impeach Earl Warren" billboards littered Southern roadsides after the Supreme Court's school-integration decision in 1954 has the American judicial system been under such siege, but who would have thought the trifling Arkansas legislature would lead the charge?

  • Bungling

    If the late, great Donald Westlake had written spy thrillers instead of crime capers, they'd read a lot like the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

  • UPDATE: Campus carry bill amended by Senate to require training

    The Senate this morning added an amendment to Rep. Charlie Collins campus carry bill that incorporates the effort denied in committee yesterday to require a 16-hour additional training period before university staff members with concealed carry permits may take the weapons on campus.

Visit Arkansas

New Crystal Bridges exhibit explores Mexican-American border

New Crystal Bridges exhibit explores Mexican-American border

Border Cantos is a timely, new and free exhibit now on view at Crystal Bridges.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation