Open line, plus violence around the state and the search for the Tom Cotton town hall

* TOM COTTON TOWN HALL
: Media friendly enough with Tom Cotton to get return calls from his staff say he is reportedly seeking a different venue for a town hall meeting that had been scheduled at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jones Center in Springdale. As yet, I've gotten no response from my query to the Cotton office and have seen no other new arrangements. There's been wide interest in attending the event, but that could be hampered by late notice of a new location. Meanwhile, Ozark Indivisible
has invited Sen. John Boozman to join them at a Bentonville church for lunch next Friday
so he can have some personal discussions on issues of the day. Note they've invited him. He hasn't yet responded.
UPDATE: Ozark Indivisible announces that the meeting has been moved to a facility in Bentonville High School. Much better for a large crowd. Also deep into blood-red NWA and farther removed from the more moderate voters of the rest of Arkansas. Little Rock wants to meet you, Sen. Cotton.
* OFFICER-INVOLVEDSHOOTING
: The State Police have joined an investigation of an officer's fatal shooting of a man who reportedly fired on officers about 5:30 a.m. this morning in the Bull Shoals Community.
Kyle Riggs, 33, was killed after he reported shot at officers responding to call of a break-in and assault at the residence. A Marion County deputy and a Bull Shoals police were officer were fired on when they arrived and they returned fire, the State Police said in a news release. No officer was hurt.
* BODIES FOUND NEAR SILOAM SPRINGS: A hunter's discovery in woods near Siloam Springs
has now led to discovery of two bodies by the Benton County sheriff's office. Circumstances unclear.