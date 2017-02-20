Award planned for five former Little Rock School Board members

MARION HUMPHREY: Critic of continued state control of Little Rock School District.

Thehas announced it will give the Rev. Williams Robinson Justice Award today toremoved by the state Board of Education Jan. 28, 2015.To be honored aresaid an an e-mail I received froma Presbyterian pastor who's a member of the organization. This list doesn't include two of the final members of the School Board —andHumphrey was an attorney and McAddo, Ross and Curry plaintiffs in a state lawsuit challenging the state takeover.I was told Humphrey gave an impassioned speech Friday night at a dinner for theHe reiterated his criticism of the continued state control of the district, though only 3 of 48 schools fail to meet state proficiency standards and is otherwise making progress. The state, on the other hand, has insisted through Educationthat it must retain control For its part, the state has continued press to drain students and dollars through creation of new charter schools and forbearance for poor charter schools in Little Rock.Humphrey's remarks also touched on the failure of city elected officials to stand up for the school district. Good point. To the extent the city's success is harmed by the public school situation, the Little Rock City Board has a decades-long record of direct contributions to the problem (sweetheart annexations deals) or benign neglect.was on hand for Humphrey's remarks. Has he stood up for return of local control of the schools?