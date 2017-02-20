Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Monday, February 20, 2017

Cotton town hall: Off again

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 1:53 PM

Sen. Tom Cotton's town hall is off again.

The seantor announced on Twitter today that a Wednesday town hall would be held at Bentonville High School, after an earlier venue, the Jones Center in Springdale, was ruled out.

Now, we've learned, the Bentonville site is off. From our friends at nwa.com

On Monday, Bentonville Public Schools said the "tentatively" scheduled Town Hall with Cotton will not be at the Arend Arts Center due to "insufficient time to make arrangements for the visit."

The statement from the school is below:

"It is the responsibility of Bentonville Public Schools to ensure the safety of students, staff, families, and visitors when in District facilities. After consulting with law enforcement, we determined that we would not be able to safely accommodate the number of people expected at this event and informed Senator Cotton’s office today.

Bentonville Public Schools has no additional information on where the meeting may be held."

There is no word on where the Town Hall will be moved to.
The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is famous for getting facilities open on short notice for high-interest speakers. Maybe Cotton could give a call to Gretchen Hall.

Those seeking the town hall said they were disappointed Cotton had sent out notice of the meeting place before it was confirmed.

Tags: , ,

