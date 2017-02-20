Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 20, 2017

Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge ICE
  • ICE
The stepped-up enforcement against undocumented immigrants includes this Washington Post story immigration agents lying in wait when a woman went to the courthouse to seek a protective order against an abusive boyfriend.

The woman, a citizen of Mexico who was living in El Paso had been driven to the courthouse by a victim’s advocate from the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, a shelter for victims of domestic abuse where she had been living.

She left under arrest.

“This is really unprecedented,” El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal told The Washington Post.

It was the first time in her 23 years at the courthouse, Bernal said, that she can remember ICE agents making their presence known during a protective order hearing. The agents had come to stake out the woman, identified by her initials I.E.G., because, Bernal speculates, they likely received a tip from the only other person who knew the time and place of the hearing — the woman’s alleged abuser.
The episode prompted David Koon of the Times to put a question to Wendell Griffen, a circuit judge in Little Rock, about immigration officials' stationing themselves at courthouses.

Griffen's response:

The short answer to your question is not one I take pleasure making. However, if a law enforcement officer (LEO) has probable cause to make an arrest and is in a place within his/her jurisdictional authority, then the LEO can do so consistent with the Fourth Amendment (which protects against unreasonable search and seizure). Therefore, if ICE agents position themselves inside a state courthouse and have probable cause (meaning an objective basis) for believing someone may be an undocumented immigrant, that would be sufficient to permit them to arrest (detain) the suspected undocumented person.

I'm unaware of any legal authority that allows state officials to bar federal agents from entering public offices to engage in surveillance of the public in order to locate and arrest persons they have a probable cause to arrest. That does not mean ICE agents would be allowed to detain and interrogate people without probable cause.

The problem for the undocumented community is that ICE apprehension and detention actions (arrests) in these situations are likely to occur outside the presence of a judicial officer, and the suspected undocumented person probably will not be able to seek judicial protection in time to prevent being detained.

I agree that this practice will undermine access to the courts to undocumented persons, and will subject undocumented persons to increased victimization. Undocumented immigrant workers are already susceptible to increased risk of robbery by thieves who count on them to not report being robbed to law enforcement, for fear of having their undocumented status discovered. Allowing ICE to hang around courthouses and courtrooms will result in undocumented persons who are witnesses and victims not showing up for trials, thereby hurting law enforcement efforts aimed at discouraging and punishing persons who steal from and otherwise prey on our undocumented neighbors.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Home again

    The plan, formulated months ago, was this: Ellen and I were going to go to Washington for inauguration festivities, then fly out the morning after the balls for Panama City and a long planned cruise to begin with a Panama Canal passage.

  • Who needs courts?

    Not since the John Birch Society's "Impeach Earl Warren" billboards littered Southern roadsides after the Supreme Court's school-integration decision in 1954 has the American judicial system been under such siege, but who would have thought the trifling Arkansas legislature would lead the charge?

  • Bungling

    If the late, great Donald Westlake had written spy thrillers instead of crime capers, they'd read a lot like the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

  • UPDATE: Campus carry bill amended by Senate to require training

    The Senate this morning added an amendment to Rep. Charlie Collins campus carry bill that incorporates the effort denied in committee yesterday to require a 16-hour additional training period before university staff members with concealed carry permits may take the weapons on campus.

  • Director to resign from state court administrative office

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp announced today the resignation of J.D. Gingerich, long-time director of the administrative office of the courts.

Visit Arkansas

New Crystal Bridges exhibit explores Mexican-American border

New Crystal Bridges exhibit explores Mexican-American border

Border Cantos is a timely, new and free exhibit now on view at Crystal Bridges.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation