Trump and Russia: The plot thickens

Questions aboutfriendly connections witharen't going away.Both the New York Times and the Washington Post have extensive reports today on dealing by members of Trump;s circle of friends and business associates in behalf of Russia. The nub of this dealing is efforts to help Russia in its design on Ukraine. Talking Points Memo highlights differing accounts given by a Trump associate.If response to Trump's Sweden gaffe is any indication, this reporting won't move his supporters. More fake news from enemies of the state, though these stories rest almost exclusively on named sources.