Tuesday, February 21, 2017

A little ol' gun bill: Who could possibly object?

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 3:08 PM

REP. CLARKE TUCKER: A little ol' gun bill.
  REP. CLARKE TUCKER: A little ol' gun bill.
Today's bill filing includes this one by Rep. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock to prohibit someone convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery or stalking from possessing a firearm.

I think I'll leave it right there, apart from the headline question and the comment that "she/he made me hit her/him" is not listed as an excuse.


