Cotton seeks friendlies for town hall

Our favorite Senator, Tom Cotton, visited with the Repub caucus at the state Capital today and told them he would welcome any of their constituents who wanted to come to his town hall meeting. He said if they would give his staff the names of their constituents who wanted to attend he would make sure they were brought in first so they would have access. I am sure you agree he is trying to fill the hall with friendlies so he will have a reason to bar the ones he doesn't want.

visited the State Capitol today. He gave an opening prayer in the Senate. He also met with Republican caucus. A usually reliable source reports:The town hall is at 5 pm Wednesday at Springdale High.