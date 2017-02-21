Find out more →

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

DiPippa to be interim dean at UALR Law School

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 4:38 PM

click to enlarge JOHN DIPIPPA: To be interim dean.
  JOHN DIPIPPA: To be interim dean.
UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson told staff today that law professor John DiPippa would serve as interim dean of the Bowen School of Law while a search is made for a permanent dean. The appointment takes effect in July. The search should begin in the fall.

DiPippa has taught at the school since 1983 and served one stint as dean from 2008-12.

Michael Schwartz, dean since 2013, announced in November he'd step down at the end of June to return to full-time teaching. Our earlier article detailed some of the political dimensions of recent times at the law school.

