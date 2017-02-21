Find out more →

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Homeland Security details sweeping immigration enforcement plans

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 9:23 AM

A massive increase in removal of undocumented immigrants is likely from Homeland Security guidelines released today.

CNN reports.
For one, the implementation vastly grows the number of individuals who can be deported using "expedited removal" procedures, which affords immigrants almost no court proceedings. Under the new policy, if someone can't prove he or she has been living in the US continuously for two years, he or she could now be eligible for expedited removal. Previously, this was limited in practice to people apprehended within 100 miles of the border and who had arrived within the past two weeks.

