Religious right group calls for compromise on damage lawsuit amendment

Most Shared UPDATE: Campus carry bill amended by Senate to require training The Senate this morning added an amendment to Rep. Charlie Collins campus carry bill that incorporates the effort denied in committee yesterday to require a 16-hour additional training period before university staff members with concealed carry permits may take the weapons on campus.

Director to resign from state court administrative office Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp announced today the resignation of J.D. Gingerich, long-time director of the administrative office of the courts.

Most Viewed Senate defeats resolutions on amendments to prohibit same-sex marriage and ban abortion The Arkansas Senate fell a vote short today of approving resolutions calling for U.S. constitutional amendments to prohibit same-sex marriage and ban abortion.

Campus carry deal: Anyone over 25 can carry, with training Sen. Trent Garner, the Tom Cotton employee and clone who joined the Arkansas Senate this year, has proposed an amendment to the campus carry bill that would open campuses to anyone 25 or older with a concealed carry permit if they received an additional 16 hours of training.