Steve Womack hearing from constituents, sounds a little grouchy

He just said don't be snarky, I'm trying to help you. I don't know how much more I can take.On tax reform, he said he didn't see it as mathematically or politically possible to take the corporate income tax rate down to 15 percent, as Donald Trump has said he supports. He said nobody wants to do anything to Medicare that affects "current beneficiaries." But he said "doing nothing is going to affect you." He defended congressional plans to pull regulations finalized in the final days of the Obama administration. He said they were harmful to the economy. We have the power of government, he said, and the Republicans intend to use it. This drew some scattered applause. And some challenges from spectators saying economic circumstances had improved.
I am a thirty-year resident of West Fork and I read your note about Rep. Womack’s meeting at the West Fork City Hall this morning and the number of folks standing outside is accurate. I could not stay in the building to hear what the Congressman was saying because the room they reserved was ridiculously small for such a venue – estimated 25’ X 25’ max., and the fire marshal made folks stay outside. What? They thought only about 50 people would show up for the meeting? Not two blocks away we have a very nice municipal civic center, the Frank Wenzel Center, that could have held the whole crowd, inside and out, easily. I went by there after seeing that there was no way I was going to be able to get into the meeting at city hall and found a meeting going on at the civic center attended by all of about 10 people, with locked doors. I called the city hall and asked who was meeting at the civic center and how often and they told me that it was a group that met there regularly every Tuesday through Thursday mornings. Now, I am not saying this regular group should have had their schedule interrupted for the Womack meeting, though something might have been able to be worked out with them. But, Womack’s office could have at least scheduled the meeting for a time the Wenzel Center was available so that all who wanted to attend could. Unless they did not want that to happen of course. Just a thought.
I did leave a note card with my message on it which I did only after seeing other folks walking around with their own cards. No announcement was made that I heard about leaving messages.
