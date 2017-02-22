Broadway Bridge to reopen next week, a month earlier than expected

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene
As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages
Work on the structure has progressed so well throughout the unseasonably warm winter months that the opening will occur almost a full month ahead of the 180-day schedule Massman included in its $98.4 million bid to replace the river crossing.The closure hasn't been as problematic for traffic as I'd feared, I'd be the first to admit. Rush hours can be a little clogged for river crossing, but motorists have adjusted their driving times and signal light changes have also helped.
Although an exact time of the opening is unknown at this time, the AHTD has scheduled a ceremonial first crossing media event that will take place on Monday, February 27 at 3:30 p.m. Among the dignitaries included in the procession of vehicles are members of the Arkansas Highway Commission, AHTD Director of Highways and Transportation Scott Bennett, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith, and Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Hmmm. I'd say the state Parks and Tourism office hasn't heard of ride sharing. Or…
Charter people are FOR the tax. They plan to take over the buildings improved with…
I had occasion to drive north on Broadway from 9th Street the other day, and…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings