Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Campus carry question: What about K-12 schools on college campuses?

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 10:03 AM

Here's a question posed in Little Rock about the college campus carry bill that sponsor Rep. Charlie Collins so far has not answered.

State law still prohibits weapons on K-12 school campuses. UALR, which will be covered by the campus carry bill (now expanded to let anyone over 25 — staff, student, public at large — carry concealed weapons on campus with the proper permit). Does this bill override the prohibition on K-12 campuses, such as the eStem charter school that will be sharing the UALR campus and building?

Happy thought: Could UALR claim exemption from campus carry BECAUSE of eStem?

