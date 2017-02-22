Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Family Council decries 'mental abuse' opt-out for covenant marriages

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 9:48 AM

The Senate Judiciary Committee meets this morning on the House-passed bill by Rep. Nelda Speaks of Mountain Home to add mental abuse as a ground for divorce under the covenant marriage act of 2001.

Covenant marriage was a gimmick dreamed up by fundamentalists (Mike Huckabee was a champion here), but adopted in only three states. It has been only rarely used in Arkansas, about 1 in every 150 marriages (only about 1,900 in a nine-year period studied by the Health Department). It's supposed to promote preservation of marriage, but it has also managed to lock some people in unhappy unions. Now, physical or sexual abuse of a spouse or child or two years of separation are the only grounds for a divorce.

Speaks wants to add mental abuse.  I'm sure many could testify how damaging this can be.

The so-called Family Council, a right-wing religious/political organization, doesn't see it that way. It's rallying its troops this morning against the effort to "gut" the law.

The covenant marriage license is a program that helps prevent divorce and encourages couples to try to work through difficulty rather than divorcing. A couple with a covenant marriage can file for divorce if physical or sexual abuse has occurred or if the couple has been separated for two years, but they cannot file for no-fault divorce.

H.B. 1361 by Rep. Nelda Speaks (R-Mountain Home) adds “mental abuse” to the list of reasons a couple with a covenant marriage may divorce.

However, the bill doesn’t say what is or is not “mental abuse." Practically anything could qualify as “mental abuse” under this bill—meaning a couple with a covenant marriage could divorce for practically any reason.

This undermines the entire purpose of the Covenant Marriage Act.
Arkansas, you may know, continues to have one of the country's highest divorce rates, covenant marriage law or no.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

  • AHTD asks Metroplan to lift six-lane freeway cap

    The board of directors of Metroplan has informed the state highway department that it cannot act on the highway department's June 17 request to lift its six-lane freeway cap at the board's June 29 meeting. Consideration of the request should take four months, Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher wrote June 22 to highway department Director Scott Bennett.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jun 23, 2016

  • Rutledge refuses open records of fired trooper who now leads ABC enforcement

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge yesterday refused to allow release of records that explain the 2000 firing of Boyce Hamlet as a state trooper.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 1, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation