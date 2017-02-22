Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Government efficiency on display at War Memorial Stadium

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY: A big state carpool was on hand for the governor's announcement of the newly efficient operation of War Memorial Stadium by the Parks and Tourism Department.
  • GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY: A big state carpool was on hand for the governor's announcement of the newly efficient operation of War Memorial Stadium by the Parks and Tourism Department.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson today signed bills that he touted as efficiency measures.

The bills moved the War Memorial Stadium Commission under the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, the Energy Office to the Department of Environmental Quality and the Office of Health Information Technology to the Health Department.

What these moves will produce in terms of comparable operation for the same or less money remains to be seen. The state has slashed the budget of the stadium in half, to name one.

An attendee noted that the ceremonial bill signing at the stadium required attendance of about 14 vehicles owned by the state Parks and Tourism Department.
click to enlarge AT THE CEREMONY: Many hands on deck.
  • AT THE CEREMONY: Many hands on deck.


Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • House committee approves vote suppression amendment

    A House committee today talked about stripping colleges and the Highway Department of power and tightening procedures on constitutional amendments but in the end voted as Chairman Bob Ballinger orchestrated and expected — to put a Voter ID amendment on the 2018 ballot.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 22, 2017

  • Internet sales tax bill advances

    A Senate committee today approved the House-passed bill to require Internet merchants to compile and provide customers with records of their purchases in Arkansas and the sales taxes due even if they don't have physical presences here.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 22, 2017

  • City board squelches Little Rock school talk

    A letter from Little Rock school activist Dr. Anika Whitfield happens to underscore a point I made earlier today — and in a column to be published this week — that lays some of the school district's problem on benign neglect, and sometimes malice, of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 22, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Monticello preparing for KKK rally

    Drew County authorities are taking precautions, but also watching their words, about apparent plans for a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 22, 2015

  • The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton's campaign for president illustrates again the double standard applied to women. Some writers get it. They even find the supposedly unlikable Clinton inspiring.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 16, 2016

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation