Grocery store wine bill meeting opposition, changes in the works

FROM BEER TO NUTS: New legislation would allow liquor stores to sell both drinks and food.
Earlier this month, a combine of Walmart
and county line liquor stores
introduced legislation to allow sales of all wines in grocery stores,
not just Arkansas and small producer wines.
The county line liquor stores — huge operations that draw on big business from neighboring dry counties — entered the deal in return for Walmart and others agreeing to cease for a time the aggressive effort to call local option alcohol elections in dry counties. They've claimed Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed onto the deal, though his office has disputed that.
Most of the other liquor stores in the state weren't too happy to see the door opened to grocery store competitors. That has slowed the progress of the original bill. It has also produced new legislation from Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson
that would allow retail liquor stores to pool to make purchases to take advantage of volume discounts; allow liquor stores to ship to purchasers in-state, and allow liquor stores to sell food
, under rules promulgated by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Hard to imagine passage of this relative earthquake in liquor store regulation, but it might find its way into efforts to amend and compromise on the original grocery store wine bill. It, too, is in the process of being amended. It, too, may introduce a way for liquor stores to sell food, at least foods associated with consumption of alcohol (think salty snacks, though I think just about anything goes along).
Up for discussion, too, is a portion of the original bill that extended a two-year delay in grocery store wine sales in counties where alcoholic beverage sales had been approved since 2014 (Saline County being one of those).
Hard to pick a hero in this fight. We'd all be better off without the special interest-protection aspects of Arkansas alcohol laws. It would be best if there was wide open competition to sell everything everywhere (and with a somewhat less burdensome sin tax levy). But it's hard to figure why liquor stores shouldn't sell food if grocery stores can sell alcohol. It's hard to figure why rules should be written to advantage Walmart and Bruce Hawkins' clients in Conway County and disadvantage others. But the politics of alcohol are among the most intricate and hard-fought in Arkansas.