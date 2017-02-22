Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Huge turnout for Tom Cotton town hall

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge AUDITORIUM FILLS: For Cotton event.
  • AUDITORIUM FILLS: For Cotton event.

click to enlarge WAITING TO GET IN.
  • WAITING TO GET IN.
David Koon and Brian Chilson are covering the Tom Cotton town hall in Springdale, which is just about to get underway.

The crowd is enormous and seems likely to fill the auditorium. Many came with signs announcing they were not paid and giving their ZIP codes to prove it.

Cotton spoke briefly with reporters beforehand. In answer to one question he compared the crowd response to Tea Party activities following the 2009 election of Barack Obama. He said neither group should be diminished for being organized in their efforts. A good answer. Nobdy ever said the senator wasn't smart.

I'd like to hear his thoughts on the media as enemy. We know  has his own enemy list that precludes providing even routine publicly financed press services to some he finds objectionable.
click to enlarge c5txjkxvuaeb7_t.jpg


More later from our team.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (8)
Email

Speaking of Tom Cotton, town Hall.

Comments (8)

Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation