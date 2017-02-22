Huge turnout for Tom Cotton town hall

click to enlarge AUDITORIUM FILLS: For Cotton event.

WAITING TO GET IN.



David Koon and Brian Chilson are covering thein Springdale, which is just about to get underway.The crowd is enormous and seems likely to fill the auditorium. Many came with signs announcing they were not paid and giving their ZIP codes to prove it.Cotton spoke briefly with reporters beforehand. In answer to one question he compared the crowd response to Tea Party activities following the 2009 election of Barack Obama. He said neither group should be diminished for being organized in their efforts. A good answer. Nobdy ever said the senator wasn't smart.I'd like to hear his thoughts on the media as enemy. We know has his own enemy list that precludes providing even routine publicly financed press services to some he finds objectionable.More later from our team.