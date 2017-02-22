Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

NRA opposes campus carry bill as amended

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 2:31 PM

A MESSAGE FROM THE NRA: Too many restrictions on campus carry bill.
  • A MESSAGE FROM THE NRA: Too many restrictions on campus carry bill.

The NRA, which calls most shots on gun bills in Arkansas, now opposes the campus carry bill primarily because it adds an additional training requirement before anyone 25 and older can take a concealed weapon on a public college campus.

The gun lobby said it opposes the amendment added by Sen. Trent Garner, a NRA backer, that continued the extra training that had been required in a hostile amendment by Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson but also widened the ability to go on campus to anyone of age with the additional training. Originally, the bill only allowed certified staff to carry weapons.

The Senate approved Garner's amendment today and a Senate vote on the bill is likely Thursday. In a brief debate on the amendment today, Sen. Will Bond criticized the expansion of gun carrying privileges and noted that the additonal certification "may" require 16 hours of training, but doesn't mandate it. He noted that the average agen of community college students is 28. The amendment was adopted 21-10. It remains to be seen if circumstances will be changed by the NRA's news position.

Said the NRA:

.. the Garner amendment maintains the excessive 16 hour training requirement and a patchwork of prohibited places in addition to setting an arbitrary campus carry age limit of 25.
....
Our goal is to make public college and university campuses safer by removing restrictions on law-abiding citizens carrying firearms on those campuses. Rest assured, we will be back every year until the legislature passes and governor signs a true campus carry bill that doesn’t impose excessive training requirements or place arbitrary age restrictions on who can protect themselves on college and university campuses in Arkansas. Whether they are employees, students, or visitors, those who have already gone through the process of obtaining an Arkansas Concealed Handgun Carry License (CHCL), which requires taking a course in the safe handling of firearms, should be trusted to act as safely and responsibly on public college and university campuses as they do throughout the rest of Arkansas.

That patchwork of exempt places includes daycares, a hospital, the Clinton School near the presidential library and other places.

If the NRA loses this one, it has served notice that it won't quit until there are guns carried anywhere by just about anyone.

The Arkansas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense denounced the bill as amended:

A recent amendment – which added some minimal training requirements, but which also allows students and visitors to carry guns on campus – goes in the opposite direction of addressing the concerns raised by university presidents, law enforcement and citizens throughout the bill’s consideration. If this bill is enacted, students will have to wonder whether the student, professor or visitor walking next to them on campus is carrying a hidden, loaded gun. There’s no way that this legislation won’t negatively affect our schools if it becomes the law. We will continue to fight this dangerous proposal as it progresses, including urging Governor Hutchinson to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.


Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of Campus Carry, NRA

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Wednesday: An open line and news roundup

    An open line and the roundup of news and comment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 22, 2017

  • House committee approves vote suppression amendment

    A House committee today talked about stripping colleges and the Highway Department of power and tightening procedures on constitutional amendments but in the end voted as Chairman Bob Ballinger orchestrated and expected — to put a Voter ID amendment on the 2018 ballot.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 22, 2017

  • Internet sales tax bill advances

    A Senate committee today approved the House-passed bill to require Internet merchants to compile and provide customers with records of their purchases in Arkansas and the sales taxes due even if they don't have physical presences here.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 22, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

  • The Arkansas Medicaid scandal: the state is purging the rolls of tens of thousands of eligible beneficiaries

    Tens of thousands of Arkansans have been kicked off of Medicaid for failure to respond to an income verification letter. Many of them are eligible for the program according to the very data that triggered the letter in the first place.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Aug 6, 2015

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation