Most Viewed Constituents go Cotton pickin' at Springdale town hall Sen. Tom Cotton, cordial to a fault, appeared before a capacity crowd at the 2,200 seat Pat Walker Performing Arts Center at Springdale High tonight to a mixed chorus of clapping and boos. Other than polite applause when he introduced his mom and dad and a still moment as he led the crowd in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance — his night didn't get much better from there.

UPDATE: Grocery store wine bill passes House Rules committee Will grocery stores be able to sell more wine? The legislative answer might depend on whether legislation is passed to allow liquor stores to sell more food.

A kind word for Betsy DeVos; Leslie Rutledge, not so much A kind word for Betsy DeVos on LGBT rights. Leslie Rutledge? Another story.

Huge turnout for Tom Cotton town hall David Koon and Brian Chilson are covering the Tom Cotton town hall in Springdale, which is just about to get underway.

Fight in progress on election oversight Bubbling at the Capitol this week is a legislative effort — a chief instigator is Sen. Bryan King — to end the autonomy of the state Election Commission and put it in the office of Secretary of State Mark Martin. The legislation would create an investigative staff in the secretary of state's office.