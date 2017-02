A morals clause at the emergency room: Your legislature at work

Protect as a basic civil right the right of healthcare providers, healthcare institutions, and healthcare payers to decline to counsel, advise, provide, perform, assist, or participate in providing or performing healthcare services that may violate their consciences;

The chamber of horrors known as the Arkansas legislature rolls on. Latest installment: AfromIt would:Example: If the only emergency room doctor on duty has a moral objection to abortion, he or she may be held harmless for refusing to assist in terminating a life-threatening pregnancy.The bill has a richly hypocritical section that says public money may not be denied on account of a health agency's refusal to provide a particular service on moral grounds. These same legislators want to DENY money tofor providing a legal medical service of which they disapprove. In other words, moral beliefs are OK as long as they fit with the sponsors' religion.There's much more. For example, insurance companies or employers who pay for health services can assert a moral right to refuse coverage. Read it all here.