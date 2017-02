Arkansas Supreme Court reverses decision on Fayetteville non-discrimination ordinance

In essence, Ordinance 5781 is a municipal decision to expand che provisions of the Arkansas Civil Rights Act to include persons of a particular sexual orientation and gender identi6y. This violates the plain wording of Act 137 by extending discrimination laws in the Ciry of Fayetteviile to include two classifications not previously included under state law.



... It is clear from the statutory language and the Ordinance's language that there is a direct inconsistency between state and municipal law and that the Ordinance is an obstacle to the objectives and purposes set forth in the General Assembly's Act and therefore it cannot stand.



Moreover, the statutes cited by the circuit court, the antibullying statute, the Arkansas Domestic Peace Act, and the Vital Statistics Act, are unrelated to nondiscrimination laws and obligations and do not create protected classifications or prohibit discrimination on some basis. Rather, in their respective contexts, these statutes (1) provide a nonexclusive list of attributes on which a public school student or public school employee may not be bullied at school; (2) ask domestic-abuse shelters to develop their own nondiscrimination policies; (3) and permit the amendment of birth certificates. Accordingly, we hold that the circuit court erred in ruling chat Ordinance 5781 did not violate Act 137.



The Arkansas Supreme Court has reversed the circuit court decision upholding the, which was aimed at extending protection to LGBT people, along with other protected classes.challenged the ordinance on the ground that it ran afoul of a state law aimed at preventing local civil rights ordinances to protect gay people. An anti-gay group, Protect Fayetteville, also challenged the ordinance. The ACLU and a group of major businesses filed arguments in support of the ordinance's legality.The decision, written by, had no dissents. Here's a link to the ruling, but it's working slowly, perhaps because of interest.The state law said cities could not enact ordinances to protect classes not protected in state law. The state civil rights law doesn't include LGBT protection. But anti-bullying law does include protection based on gender identity and sexual orientation. Sexual preference is also noted in the domestic abuse statute and sex change is covered in the vital statistics law. Since those are "contained in state law," the lower court ruled, the Fayetteville ordinance didn't run afoul of state law.The Supreme Court disagreed and accepted the attorney general's argument that the state was attempting to ensure uniform law across the state. (Take notice: That's not true as a matter of legislative intent. They wanted, no more or less, to preserve the ability to discriminate against LGBT people.)Said the court:It's a sweeping and unanimous decision that likely upends similar efforts adopted around the state, including in Little Rock where the city board has approved an ordinance not to do business with those who discriminate.If there's any consolation, one potential issue is preserved. Judge Doug Martin didn't rule in circuit court on the question of the constitutionality of the state statute, in that it was intended to preserve discrimination against gay people. Attorneys have argued this is an equal protection violation. The state asked the Supreme Court to rule on that, too, in hopes of getting anti-gay precedent written into the body of law. The court declined to rule on that issue because it was not a part of Judge Martin's ruling. That leaves the door open to challenges of state law on that ground, though the anti-gay bias demonstrated in past comments and decisions by members of this Supreme Court paint a pessimistic outlook.The case is remanded to the lower court for orders consistent with the ruling.