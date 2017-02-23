Boozman goes the French Hill route on constituent access

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene
As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages
In Alabama, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) was hit with questions about the Affordable Care Act and Trump's ties to Russia during an "Eggs and Issues" breakfast event held by local chambers of commerce on Tuesday.You can run but you can't hide forever, Rep. Hill.
Dana Ellis, a 63-year-old Birmingham resident who attended the event, told TPM that people in the room had asked Palmer about Obamacare and investigations into Russia's influence in U.S. elections. Ellis said that several questions, including the one about Russia, were met with applause from the room.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Poor flat Stanley. He is bound and determined to get a bill, any bill passed…
I'd be happy to name it after Raper(t) if he would promise to make himself…
Is this the 5th unconstitutional bill passed this session?
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings