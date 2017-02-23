Committee gives nod to bill exempting state Capitol police from FOIA

Most Shared Architecture lecture: Sheila Kennedy on "soft" design Sheila Kennedy, a professor of architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and founder of Kennedy & Violich Architecture Ltd., will give the June Freeman lecture tonight at the Arkansas Arts Center, part of the Architecture + Design Network series at the Arkansas Arts Center.

Hating the media Presidents, with the exception of George Washington, never found much joy with the media, although Donald Trump is the first to use the scarily freighted words "enemies of the people."

Cotton seeks friendlies for town hall Is Tom Cotton working to pack his town hall Wednesday in Springdale with fans. So says one source.

Health agency socked with big verdict, Sen. Hutchinson faulted for legal work A former mental health agency director has won a default judgment worth $358,000 over a claim for unpaid retirement pay and Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson is apparently to blame for failure to respond to pleadings in the case.

Religious right group calls for compromise on damage lawsuit amendment The Family Council, the religious right political lobby, has issued a statement urging its followers to oppose the so-called tort reform amendment to limit attorney fees and awards in damage lawsuits.

