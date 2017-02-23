Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Constituents go Cotton pickin' at Springdale town hall Sen. Tom Cotton, cordial to a fault, appeared before a capacity crowd at the 2,200 seat Pat Walker Performing Arts Center at Springdale High tonight to a mixed chorus of clapping and boos. Other than polite applause when he introduced his mom and dad and a still moment as he led the crowd in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance — his night didn't get much better from there.