Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Fox 16: Arkansas Supreme Court lifts suspension of Judge Wade Naramore that followed hot car death

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge WADE NARAMORE: Supreme Court ends his suspension.
  • WADE NARAMORE: Supreme Court ends his suspension.
Fox 16 breaks the news that the Arkansas Supreme Court today ended the suspension of Circuit Judge Wade Naramore of Hot Springs, acquitted of a negligent manslaughter charge in the hot car death of his young son in 2015.

But some limits were placed on his future work on the bench.

Naramore was suspended after the charge was filed, but the suspension continued because the state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission has had an open review of the case. There have been questions of the fitness of a juvenile judge, as Naramore is, to resume hearing matters pertaining to parents' treatment of children.

The commission case has lingered longer than has been customary. That has led to speculation that Naramore is involved in a parallel matter that is confidential under the law. The  death of the child could have prompted a complaint of child abuse or neglect. A representative of Child Protective Services was subpoenaed but did not testify at Naramore's trial.

If an investigation of a complaint leads to a finding of neglect and placement of aperson on the child abuse registry, it can have an impact on several fields of employment and restrictions on interactions with children. Such a finding may be appealed to circuit court, in a sealed proceeding. A finding in circuit court may be appealed to the state Court of Appeals. Since the records are sealed, it's not possible to know the status of any case related to Naramore, if it exists.

In his absence, other judges have been appointed to hear cases in Naramore's court. This has required state expense in some cases to pay retired judges. Some sitting judges also have handled cases.

Here's the court's unsigned opinion.
The court placed some limits on Naramore's return to work, an order that responded to a request from his lawyer to end the suspension, imposed when the charge was filed.

As the reason the parties provided the court in the joint petition no longer exists, the court grants the motion with the following stipulations. Judge Naramore's suspension for administrative functions is lifted. Judge Naramore's suspension regarding his
ability to hear cases will be lifted upon this couft's receipt and approval of an administrative plan that redistributes cases within the judicial district such that Judge Naramore will not be assigned dependency-neglect cases. The administrative judge is ordered to submit a new administrative plan to the court within seven days.
The order was filed this afternoon, but not as a part of the regular weekly releae of opinions this morning.


This is the petition Naramore's attorney filed to lift the suspension. It said he had been acquitted, had sought medical attention and otherwise complied with judicial disciplinary agency recommendations. It acknowledges that the judicial discipline pleading isn't at and end. But it said:

While the current Order of Suspension states it is in effect until the completion of all pending disciplinary matters, the Order was premised on the joint petition, which described the JDDC's vote to temporarily suspend him from his judicial duties pending the outcome of any disciplinary determination on the merits because "the pending charges against Naramore adversely affect the judge's ability to perform his judicial duties." Because the criminal matter is now resolved, and thus there are currently no pending charges, the cause for suspension is no longer be present. 
The petition also said:

After nearly nineteen months, Naramore is fit. able. and ready to retum to work. and permitting him to do so would alleviate the financial burden [on the state]  and provide needed experience and continuity to the court'
His lawyer, Patrick Benca, gave this statement to KATV, which reported he was back in his office today.

The Naramore family is thankful to have this issue behind them. It's been a long road. They are the most decent people that I know and I am thrilled for them.
It was an interesting development. The Supreme Court effectively cut the legs from under a pending commission investigation, which, with an adverse outcome, would go to them for review.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Monticello preparing for KKK rally

    Drew County authorities are taking precautions, but also watching their words, about apparent plans for a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 22, 2015

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: A Literary Edition

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week.
    • by Max Brantley, Bryan Moats, Brian Chilson, Michael Roberts and Benjamin Hardy
    • Jul 1, 2016

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation