Fox 16: Arkansas Supreme Court lifts suspension of Judge Wade Naramore that followed hot car death

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene
As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages
As the reason the parties provided the court in the joint petition no longer exists, the court grants the motion with the following stipulations. Judge Naramore's suspension for administrative functions is lifted. Judge Naramore's suspension regarding hisThe order was filed this afternoon, but not as a part of the regular weekly releae of opinions this morning.
ability to hear cases will be lifted upon this couft's receipt and approval of an administrative plan that redistributes cases within the judicial district such that Judge Naramore will not be assigned dependency-neglect cases. The administrative judge is ordered to submit a new administrative plan to the court within seven days.
While the current Order of Suspension states it is in effect until the completion of all pending disciplinary matters, the Order was premised on the joint petition, which described the JDDC's vote to temporarily suspend him from his judicial duties pending the outcome of any disciplinary determination on the merits because "the pending charges against Naramore adversely affect the judge's ability to perform his judicial duties." Because the criminal matter is now resolved, and thus there are currently no pending charges, the cause for suspension is no longer be present.The petition also said:
His lawyer, Patrick Benca, gave this statement to KATV, which reported he was back in his office today.
After nearly nineteen months, Naramore is fit. able. and ready to retum to work. and permitting him to do so would alleviate the financial burden [on the state] and provide needed experience and continuity to the court'
The Naramore family is thankful to have this issue behind them. It's been a long road. They are the most decent people that I know and I am thrilled for them.It was an interesting development. The Supreme Court effectively cut the legs from under a pending commission investigation, which, with an adverse outcome, would go to them for review.
Showing 1-1 of 1
We are where we are, and the Republican Party is where it is, because the…
Hurricane-NO! He has cost the state $100,000s in his unconstitutional bills that result in the…
Test
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings